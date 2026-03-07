Stephanie Buttermore spoke about mental health weeks before sudden death; ‘no longer struggle’

A candid Instagram post by fitness influencer and YouTuber Stephanie Buttermore about her mental health has resurfaced online following her death at the age of 36. Buttermore's longtime fiancée, Jeff Nippard, announced her passing in a post on March 6. The post read, “It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie.” Fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore passed away at 36, leaving behind a legacy of mental health advocacy and educational fitness content. (Stephanie Buttermore | Instagram)

The statement continued, “She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer.”

Buttermore is known for her science-based fitness content and candid discussions about eating habits and body image. She had built a large following through her educational content on nutrition and training.

Buttermore about her mental health In her May 2024 post titled “What I’ve Learned Taking A Break from Instagram,” Buttermore said stepping away from social media dramatically improved her mental well-being.

“My mental health has been the best it’s ever been,” she wrote, explaining that she had previously struggled with severe anxiety. According to the influencer, the anxiety had once become so overwhelming that she felt unable to leave her home.

“I no longer struggle with anxiety. At all,” she wrote, adding that she had once experienced “almost crippling” panic episodes.

Buttermore further elaborated that distancing herself from social media helped eliminate the constant pressure to measure self-worth through likes or comments. “I’m living in a judgment free space and it’s peaceful here,” she wrote.

She acknowledged that social media also had some “negative” aspects. She said she missed interacting with her online community, explaining that the platform had allowed her to connect with friends, learn from others and stay motivated.

She, however, admitted that, “Overall the pros have outweighed the cons for me. Sometimes I still feel a void in my day-to-day life from being so removed from this app, but the positives from taking this break has been worth it.”