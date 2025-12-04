Steve Cropper family: Who is wife, Angel Cropper? All on their two children - Andrea and Cameron

Steve Cropper, legendary guitarist with the band Booker T. and the M.G.’s, who created hits like 'Green Onion,' has passed away at the age of 84. Cropper also featured for 'The Blues Brothers' band with John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. Steve Cropper (first from right) with his wife Angel Cropper (2nd from left) and their two children.(Steve Cropper on Instagram)

Pat Mitchell Worley of Soulsville Foundation - the body that now oversees the original site of Stax Records in Soulsville, Memphis, said that Croppers' family has confirmed his passing. Booker T. and the M.G.’s was formed under Stax Records and Cropper was a legendary member of the ensemble.

From Tennessee, Steve Cropper was married to Angel Copper, and they have two children from Copper's previous marriage, son Cameron and daughter Andrea Cropper.

Who Is Angel Cropper? Who Are Steve Cooper's Children?

Chris and Angel Cropper married in the late 1980s, according to reports. Though the exact date of their marriage is not known, Cropper had said in an interview that he and Angel Cropper married "a couple of days" before he left to tour for the first time with 'The Blues Brothers.'

Angel Cropper keeps low public profile, despite Steve Cropper's massive fame as a musician. Additionally, details on their children - Cameron and Andrea - are also limited as they also maintain a public profile like their stepmother.

Also read: Did Erika Kirk fly on Air Force Two with JD Vance for the Ole Miss event? Here's the truth

Steve Cropper Cause Of Death: What Happened?

Steve Cropper cause of death was not released by his family. According to a recent report, he had been in a rehabilitation facility in Nashville — “after a recent fall.” At the time of his fall, he was reportedly living independently and “still working on new music.”