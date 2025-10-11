Steven Arnold appeared to be turned away from Ricky Hatton’s funeral as celebs poured in to pay their respects

A moment of confusion unfolded at the funeral of boxing legend Ricky Hatton on Friday, when former Coronation Street actor Steven Arnold appeared to be turned away at the entrance of Manchester Cathedral, according to Wales Online. Family members shared emotional embraces outside Manchester Cathedral during the funeral of the late British boxing legend Ricky Hatton.(AFP)

Hatton, one of Britain’s most beloved boxing champions, passed away last month at the age of 46. Known for winning world titles in two weight divisions, Hatton was remembered as a “people’s champion.” His funeral drew thousands of fans and several well-known faces from sports, music, and television.

Security moment caught on camera

As mourners arrived at the cathedral, security personnel were seen conducting checks at the doors. A clip aired on Sky News appeared to show actor Steven Arnold, best known for playing Ashley Peacock on Coronation Street, being stopped by security while staff checked a list.

Social media users quickly noticed the moment, sparking speculation. One viewer posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Did we just see Ashley from Coronation Street get turned away from the funeral on Sky News?”

Joining the thread, another replied, “That’s definitely what happened, wasn’t it?”

It is still unclear if Arnold was actually denied entry or if it was simply a misunderstanding.

Ricky Hatton's funeral

After the procession through Manchester, the service was held at the city’s cathedral before the cortege stopped at the Etihad Stadium, home of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City.

The mourning ceremony was attended by former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, and boxing legends like Tyson Fury, Barry McGuigan, and Amir Khan.

Speaking to reporters at the service, Khan paid tribute to Hatton, saying, “He was a fantastic fighter, one of the best out there.” He continued, “He inspired so many fighters like us. He’ll definitely be remembered as one of the greatest to come out of Britain.”

Fans and family bid emotional goodbye

Thousands of fans lined the streets as the funeral procession made its way from Stockport Road to the cathedral. Hatton’s family delivered emotional tributes before attending a private committal service.

Hatton leaves behind three children: Campbell, 24, Millie, 13, and Fearne, 12.

