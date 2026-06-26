Sunward SA 60L Aurora plane crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper CITIC Tower; video goes viral

A Sunward SA 60L Aurora small aircraft reportedly crashed into Beijing's CITIC Tower. The aircraft was a Chinese-made light aircraft and is considered one of China's most successful domestically produced small planes. The crash happened at CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, which is Beijing's tallest skyscraper.

Sunward SA 60L Aurora plane hits Beijing's CITIC Tower (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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The skyscraper has 109 floors and stands about 1,700 feet tall. Videos shared on social media showed the small plane hitting the skyscraper. The impact reportedly shattered two windows of the building. Viral videos also showed pieces of the aircraft falling from the building after the crash. Thick smoke was seen rising from the ground floor of the building after the incident.

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Sunward SA 60L plane crash damage

{{^usCountry}} Wreckage from the aircraft was seen scattered near the building. One of the aircraft's wings was found lying beside the building. Another photo reportedly showed a large hole in the side of the skyscraper. The aircraft involved was identified as Sunward SA 60L Aurora, registration B-12PP. The building was emptied after the crash. It was not clear how many people were injured or killed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wreckage from the aircraft was seen scattered near the building. One of the aircraft's wings was found lying beside the building. Another photo reportedly showed a large hole in the side of the skyscraper. The aircraft involved was identified as Sunward SA 60L Aurora, registration B-12PP. The building was emptied after the crash. It was not clear how many people were injured or killed. {{/usCountry}}

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The CITIC Tower is in Beijing's Chaoyang District, in the city's main business area. It is the third-tallest building in China, after Shanghai Tower and Ping An Finance Centre. According to News18, the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft when it crashed.

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Flight before crash

The aircraft had taken off from Shifosi Airport about 30 minutes before the incident. The plane was preparing to return to Shifosi Airport for landing at around 5:40 pm. Before landing, the aircraft reportedly moved away from its planned flight path.

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Flight tracking data followed the aircraft until it reached the area near Beijing's East Fifth Ring Road, according to the report by News18. The aircraft then lost signal. After losing signal, contact with the aircraft could not be established.