Susie Wiles breaks silence on Vanity Fair interview, calls it ‘disingenuously framed hit piece’

Susie Wiles, the chief of staff at the White House, strongly contested the portrayal of a comprehensive interview featured in Vanity Fair that was released on Tuesday, describing it as a “disingenuously framed hit piece” targeting herself, President Trump, the Cabinet, and the White House staff. Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff, with US President Donald Trump.(Getty Images via AFP)

Blasting Vanity Fair, she said this omission was intended to create a predominantly “chaotic” and negative portrayal of Trump and his team.

“Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team,” Wiles stated in her first authored post on X since October 2024.

She hailed Trump for his leadership, asserting that Trump has achieved more in eleven months than any other President has in eight years.

“The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade,” she stated.

Karoline Leavitt defends Susie Wiles

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt promptly expressed her support for Wiles in her own post on X, asserting that Trump has “no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie.”

“The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her,” she added.

All on Susie Wiles' bombshell interview published by Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair released a series of interviews it conducted with Wiles in a two-part feature on Tuesday, which drew attention in Washington due to the chief of staff’s unusually frank remarks. Wiles typically avoids the limelight, seemingly preferring to perform her duties behind the scenes at the White House.

In the fourth paragraph of the two-part interview, Wiles was quoted as stating that Trump possesses an “alcoholic’s personality,” that Vice President JD Vance “has been a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” and that Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought is a “right wing absolute zealot.”

The article also cites Wiles as saying that Attorney General Pam Bondi "whiffed" on grasping how much Trump’s base of supporters valued the release of the files associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.