Suspected Idaho shooter dead, shelter-in-place lifted as Canfield Mountain wildfire continues to burn

The suspected gunman in Sunday's deadly shooting in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has reportedly been found dead. In a news release posted Sunday night on Facebook, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a deceased man was found on Canfield Mountain with a firearm located nearby. Armored law enforcement vehicles are seen at Cherry Hill Park after multiple firefighters were attacked when responding to a fire in the Canfield Mountain area outside Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 29, 2025. (REUTERS)

“This evening, members of the SWAT team located a deceased male on Canfield Mountain. A firearm was found nearby. Additional information will be provided during the scheduled press briefing at 9:30 PM,” the press release stated.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that the shelter-in-place order for the area has been lifted. However, an active wildfire continues to burn on the mountain.

“At this time, the Shelter in Place is being lifted however there is still an active wildfire on Canfield Mountain. Residents in the area are advised to be prepared and ready should further action need to be taken. Follow official sources for the most up to date information," the release added.

The Kootenai County Emergency Management also issued a statement, saying, “There is still an active wildfire on Canfield Mountain. Local residents should be prepared and ready in the event that the situation escalates. Please continue to follow official sources for accurate information.”

Coeur d’Alene shooting: What we know so far

Emergency crews responded to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain, just north of Coeur d’Alene, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Approximately 30 minutes later, gunshots were reported at the scene.

According to the Associated Press, three victims were transported to Kootenai Health. Two were declared dead on arrival, and the third is being treated for injuries.

Idaho Governor Brad Little confirmed that multiple firefighting personnel were attacked while working to contain the blaze.

“Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken," Brad Little wrote on X. “As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.”

At a press conference Sunday evening, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said the suspect appeared to be hiding in rugged terrain and using a high-powered rifle.

“I’m hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize, because they’re not at this point in time showing any evidence of wanting to surrender,” the sheriff said.