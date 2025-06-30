'Situation is still developing': Idaho governor after firefighters shot; 2 dead

Multiple firefighters were shot at while responding to a fire in Coeur d’Alene of Idaho state in the United States, which resulted in two deaths, according to an Idaho sheriff. Idaho governor Brad Little called the attack a “heinous direct assault” on firefighters. The Idaho sheriff said that the police are trying to take the shooter out and are not sure about how many suspects there are. (Representational/Unsplash)

In a post on X, Little wrote "Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken.

Also read: ‘Where is Travis Decker?’: Locals ask amid Coeur d'Alene active shooter alert; Idaho officials mum

As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs."

Authorities in western Idaho urged residents to shelter in place Sunday afternoon because of law enforcement activity following the shooting, reported AP.

Also read: Idaho ambush timeline: Fire set on Canfield Mountain, responding firefighters shot in Coeur d’Alene

The Idaho sheriff said that the police are trying to take the shooter out and are not sure about how many suspects there are.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reported that firefighters responded to a fire on Canfield Mountain at around 1:30 pm (local time). About half an hour later, gunshots were heard in the area, the AP report said. It remains uncertain whether anyone was injured by the gunfire.

Also read: ‘Everybody shot up here…’: Chilling Coeur d'Alene audio reveals exact moment of shooting

According to authorities, the fire was intentionally set to lure emergency responders into an ambush. According to AZ Intel, a firefighter on the scene said, “It's clear to me that this fire was set intentionally to draw us in.”

After the shooting, an emergency alert was sent to local residents warning of an active shooter in the Canfield Mountain area. “Active shooter at Canfield Mountain. Injuries are reported, but the extent is unknown. Avoid the area," the alert read.

As of 3:30 p.m. local time, at least two large sections of the Canfield Mountain fire continued to burn.