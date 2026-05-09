Syracuse’s Pioneer Homes active shooting: First details out on suspect

The Syracuse police are advising the public to avoid the Tyler Court area while they manage an ongoing incident on reported gunfire.

Syracuse police urge public to avoid Tyler Court area amid ongoing gunfire incident.(Unsplash)

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Officers from the Syracuse Police Department are present at the Pioneer Homes apartment complex following notifications of gunshots, Syracuse.com reported.

Pioneer Homes shooting: First details on suspect

Preliminary emergency communications suggest that a suspect has barricaded themselves at 120 Tyler Court, as per Onondaga County 911 dispatches. The location is situated in Pioneer Homes, directly across the I-81 viaduct from SUNY Upstate.

According to dispatch reports, the person discharged a shotgun from a window.

Law enforcement conducted a reverse-911 call to alert nearby residents and workers, advising them to remain indoors. This alert characterized the situation as an “active crime scene/shooting incident.”

Mayor Sharon Owens and Police Chief Mark Rusin are present at the location.

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{{^usCountry}} Syracuse's SWAT team, AMR ambulance present at site {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Syracuse's SWAT team, AMR ambulance present at site {{/usCountry}}

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Syracuse's SWAT team is present at the location, along with AMR ambulance services and several vehicles from the city police, Onondaga County Sheriff's office, the Syracuse Fire Department, and Syracuse University campus police. A police helicopter was patrolling the vicinity.

Officers have closed East Adams Street from State Street to Almond Street, in addition to South McBride Street near Tyler Court.

Syracuse University issues alert

Syracuse University issued a notification to its community advising people to steer clear of the area, noting that the shooting has resulted in traffic congestion near the I-81 off-ramp leading to the campus, as per Syracuse.com.

It is graduation weekend at SU, and several schools are organizing events today.

In a campus-wide email, DPS requested individuals to consider alternative routes and “avoid the area” until further notice, as the activities were resulting in considerable traffic congestion.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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