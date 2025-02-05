‘Targeted’ shooting at Ohio cosmetics warehouse leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded

On Tuesday, a shooting broke out at an Ohio cosmetics warehouse, resulting in the death of one individual. Five others were injured in the incident, which appeared to be a “targeted type of attack,” according to New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones, Reuters reported. At around 11 pm, gunfire erupted at the KDC/One cosmetics building in New Albany. This image taken from video provided by WSYX shows police responding to an active shooter early Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New Albany, Ohio. (WSYX via AP)(AP)

1 dead, 5 injured in ‘targeted’ shooting in Ohio

The City of New Albany said in an online statement that the shooter, who remains at large, had been identified and law enforcement officials were “working to bring the suspect into custody,” per the outlet. Without providing explicit details, Jones told NBC4 that the incident was a “targeted” shooting, adding that no altercation took place before the shooting.

“We believe we may know their location. We don’t have any reason to believe that they are a general threat to society,” Jones went on, adding, “It appears at this point to be a targeted type of attack.” While the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, the officers recovered a firearm at the scene. The chief further revealed that by the time officers arrived at the scene, some people began “self-evacuating the building,” per New York Post.

An estimated total of 140 people were inside the “large” building when the shooting broke out. First responders were able to evacuate everyone and bring them to a “neighbouring building” about 400 yards away. Meanwhile, law enforcement interviewed witnesses. However, they had to work through “language barriers” with some of the employees.

Jones told the network that the officers were working on notifying the families of the “injured and deceased.” “Everybody else seems to be in good health. Again, a lot of them didn’t know what happened. They were aware of it until they were evacuated,” he added. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.