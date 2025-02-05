Murder suspect beaten up by victim’s uncle in US court in viral video: ‘It was worth every moment’

A peaceful scene at a US courtroom turned into a brawl when a man leapt from behind the courtroom gate to beat a suspect who allegedly killed his niece. A video of the incident shows the victim’s uncle rushing towards the suspect in an orange jumpsuit during the hearing and throwing him to the ground before being stopped by court officials. The image shows a victim’s uncle beating his niece’s murder suspect. (BERNALILLO COUNTY METROPOLITAN COURT)

What does the video show?

It captures the suspect, Alexander Ortiz, standing in the middle of the room with his attorney and a correctional officer. Suddenly, a man from the gallery leaps over the gate and charges towards Ortiz. He is identified as 40-year-old Carlos Lucero, uncle of Alianna Farfan, who was allegedly fatally shot by Ortiz last year.

Once Lucero throws Ortiz on the ground, he starts beating him, and soon another man joins him. At this moment, the court officials intervene, trying to stop the brawl. The suspect's father, Joeray Ortiz, also joins the scuffle.

The deputies finally managed to stop the fight, and they arrested Lucero. According to the Metro, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said that Lucero told the cops that Ortiz “killed my niece like a coward” and added that beating him “was worth every moment.”

The other man who joined Lucero was identified as the victim’s stepfather, Pete Ysasi. He was also arrested along with Lucero. According to NBC, they both were charged with “battery and assault.” Later, both were released from the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Second Judicial District Court CEO Katina Watson told Metro that the brawl was " just one more incident” that they “continue to deal with,” adding that “these are the types of things” that they see regularly.

“I really want to give recognition to the MDC officer who was caught in the middle of this and he did everything he could to ensure the safety of everyone,” Watson added.

As per a news release by police, Ortiz was taken into custody after a brief stand-off with police for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend Alianna Farfa last year.

Farfan was shot in her bedroom, and the offender reportedly ran out of the window of the apartment. The suspect was allegedly wearing a ski mask and a black hoodie. The police, after speaking with friends and family, found that Farfan and Ortiz had an abusive relationship.