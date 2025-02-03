‘Bullied for dark skin’: iD Fresh Food CEO reveals Kochi teen who died by suicide was his nephew

A Bengaluru-based CEO has taken to social media to seek justice after his 15-year-old nephew from Kerala’s Kochi died by suicide, allegedly due to brutal ragging at his school. PC Musthafa, the CEO of iD Fresh Foods, shared an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the horrifying details of the bullying his nephew endured. Bengaluru CEO demanded justice after his 15-year-old nephew took his own life in Kochi.(YouTube/iD Fresh Food)

"He was like a son to me"

Musthafa posted a heartfelt message along with a childhood picture of his nephew, expressing his deep sorrow. “He was my nephew. He was my son's best friend. He is no more. He was just 15. During his kindergarten days, he lived with us in Bangalore. He was like a son to me,” he wrote.

After his nephew's death, Musthafa and his family received disturbing screenshots and evidence from the boy’s friends, which, he said, painted a chilling picture of systematic bullying and ragging. “He was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault by a gang of students at his school and in the school bus,” he stated.

Horrifying abuse and bullying

Detailing the inhumane treatment his nephew faced, Musthafa wrote, “He was beaten, verbally abused, and forced to endure unimaginable humiliation even on his last day. He was forcibly taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed into the toilet while it was flushed. After this, they mocked him by calling him ‘poopyhead.’”

Adding to the horror, he revealed that his nephew was also bullied for his dark skin tone. Even after his death, the cruelty did not stop. A shocking chat screenshot showed that some students celebrated his demise with a racist message: “F**k n**ga, he actually died.”

A plea for justice

Musthafa expressed his devastation upon seeing these messages. “I couldn't stop crying after reading those chat screenshots. How could someone do this to a 15-year-old child? He has left for a world where he won’t face bullying and ragging from these criminals. I am begging for justice. His death must not go in vain.”

He urged for stringent legal action against those responsible, adding, “I have complete faith in the legal system and am confident that justice will prevail. I urge you to support this fight—not just for him, but for every child who dreams of a safe and supportive environment to learn and grow.”

Mother demands action

The boy’s mother also took to Facebook, alleging that her son was physically assaulted and humiliated at school. She has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police chief, demanding an immediate and impartial investigation into her son’s death.