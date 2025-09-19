Taylor Swift Release Party of a Showgirl tickets on sale at AMC Theatres: Check cost and reference behind special price

Taylor Swift is set to make a highly anticipated return to the big screen this October. The singer will be premiering an 89-minute “release party” event titled Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, debuting in theatres on October 3. The event coincides with the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The event will run from Friday, October 3, through Sunday, October 5, providing fans with an inclusive experience during her album's release weekend, as reported by The Variety. Taylor Swift to premiere release party event in theaters this October. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP)(AFP)

Swift's release party ticket cost and its reference

While Swift is often associated with her lucky number 13, currently the number 12 holds a significant meaning in the singer's life. The Life of a Showgirl will mark the release of her 12th album, and it features 12 tracks. In keeping with the theme, the tickets for the release part are scheduled to go live at 12:12 pm ET.

Moreover, the tickets will be specially priced in the theatres during its October 3-5 run at $12, before any added online booking fees, as reported by The Variety. Fans can purchase tickets at AMC Theatres through amctheatres.com or find showtimes at other locations via releasepartyofashowgirl.com.

The Release Party of a Showgirl will be screened at all 540 AMC Theatres locations, in line with the singer's ongoing partnership with AMC Theatres Distribution for her big screen projects. In addition to AMC, the event will be available to thousands of other theatres across North America, including major chains like Cinemark and Regal. The screening will also kick off simultaneously across time zones on October 3 with shows starting at 3 pm ET/ noon PT, ensuring fans from coast to coast can join in on the celebration.

What to expect from Swift's Release Party of a Showgirl?

The primary attraction of the release party for all Swifties will undoubtedly be the premiere of the first music video of the song The Fate of Ophelia from Swift's new album. Other things to look forward to in the 89-minute-long running event will be footage from behind-the-scenes shots of the Ophelia video shoot, lyric videos to other songs from the new album, and the Lover singer's “never-before-seen personal reflections” on the new tracks.