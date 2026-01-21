Taylor Swift's texts to Blake Lively on Justin Baldoni row unsealed - 5 key revelations

On Monday, the text exchange between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were revealed in an unsealed court document over Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively on the movie 'It Ends With Us.' The texts were part of a document that was filed at a federal court in New York City by Lively's team Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at a Kansas City Chiefs. (Getty Images via AFP)

It was put in response to questions asked by Baldoni's legal team, The Daily Mail reported. The unsealed document comes as a fresh update on the legal war between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

The feud stems from Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni, whom she accused of sexual harassment, retaliation, and creating a hostile work environment during the filming of 'It Ends With Us.'

Baldoni denies the allegations and filed a countersuit claiming defamation and extortion against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and many of Lively's friends, including Swift.

Taylor Swift-Blake Live Texts: 5 Key Revelations Here are five of the key revelations around the texts exchange between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, as furnished in the court document unsealed in NYC.

1. Taylor and Blake Discussed NYT Article The document revealed that Taylor Swift knew about the forthcoming December 2024 New York Times article on Baldoni and ‘It Ends With Us’. "I think this b**** (Justin Baldoni) knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin." It seems like it's also a reference to her track 'CANCELLED!'.

The December 2024 NYT article alleged that Justin Baldoni had "pivoted away" from the film's promotion and that many of the film's crew had unfollowed him on social media.

2. Lively Sought Help From Swift Over Baldoni Row The second major revelation in the document is the evidence that Blake Lively actively sought the help of Taylor Swift support for her rewrite of the script for ‘It Ends With Us’ and the larger row with Justin Baldoni. On April 13, 2023, Lively asked Taylor for help with the issue, to which Swift responded saying: "I'll do anything for you!!"

3. Swift Met Baldoni At Blake Lively's Apartment The court document revealed that Blake Lively and Taylor Swift met Justin Baldoni at Lively's apartment to convince Baldoni to direct a revised script of 'It Ends With Us' that Lively was proposing. Swift endorsed the revised draft and pushed Baldoni to do so, and the two celebrated afterwards, the texts reveal.

"You were so epically heroic today," Lively told Swift afterwards. "I recapped every moment to Ryan (Reynolds)."

Lively's legal team, however, has disputed the claim that she sought the help of Swift with the script.

Also read: Taylor Swift handed out $197 million to her team in bonuses after the Eras Tour, here's how they reacted

4. Texts Dispute Taylor Swift Claim Taylor Swift and her team have maintained that she was not actively involved in Blake Lively's row with Justin Baldoni. However, these texts reveal that Lively and her “best friend” Taylor Swift had been discussing Lively's ongoing issues with Baldoni all along.

5. Lively And Co Sought Endorsement From Top Hollywood Stars The court document also revealed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds sought help from several big names in Hollywood, including Matt and Lucy Damon, to endorse Blake Lively's cut of 'It Ends With Us.'

Baldoni's side argues that Reynolds told the Damons that Baldoni was a “malignantly vein, sociopathic FAUXminist with almost no sense of boundaries or shame.”