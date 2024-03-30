Tekken 8: When will Eddy Gordo go live?

Tekken 8 is set to launch their first character Eddy Gordo, and will be exclusively available as a playable character to those who have the Year 1 pass on April 1 and as a standalone purchase on April 5. Patch notes just rolled out with a plethora of updates. Tekken 8 drops Eddy Gordo exclusively 4 days ahead for Year 1 Pass holders!(Tekken)

Not only Eddy Gordo, but the updates are also rolling out with several new moves.

Eddy Gordo’s gameplay revolves around his capoeira technique, a Brazilian martial art combining dance, acrobatics, and combat elements. In the newly released trailer, we see Eddy gracefully transitioning from handstands to unleash a flurry of furious kicks on opponents. His fluid movements and powerful strikes make him a formidable addition to the Tekken roster.

While Eddy takes center stage as the spring competitor, he’s not the only fighter joining the fray. Bandai Namco’s Season 1 DLC plans promise at least three more mystery characters, set to be released throughout the year. Fans can look forward to additional surprises in the form of new fighters, each bringing their own unique style and backstory to the game.

Tekken 8: Release dates and patch notes

Eddy Gordo will be available for purchase by all players starting April 5. However, those with the Playable Character Year 1 Pass can get a head start and try him out from April 1 at 4 p.m. PDT / 7 p.m. EDT. Alongside Eddy’s arrival, Patch 1.03.01 will introduce balance changes and the Tekken Fight Pass. Players can expect server maintenance on April 1 from 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. PDT as part of the update.

In addition to character DLC, Bandai Namco is introducing the Tekken Fight Pass. This feature allows players to increase their level and earn rewards by completing daily and weekly tasks. For those seeking a more luxurious experience, the “Premium tier” offers exclusive items and perks.

The game boasts an abundance of single-player content, including an excellent suite of training tools. Whether you’re honing your skills offline or diving into the online arena, Tekken 8’s exciting mechanics make it a must-play for hand to hand fighting game enthusiasts.