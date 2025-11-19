‘Terrible person’: Trump blasts reporter over Epstein question ahead of US House vote | Watch

Ahead of the US House vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which would prompt the justice department to make all the documents related to the sex offender public, President Donald Trump slammed a reporter in the White House over an Epstein-related question and called her a "terrible person". President Donald Trump responded to the reporter and said that it is not the question on Epstein that he minds, but it is the reporter's "attitude".(Bloomberg)

The reporter's question and Trump's subsequent reaction came during the President's meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the White Oval Office.

One of the reporters asked why Trump cannot just release the Epstein files now instead of waiting for Congress's approval.

He immediately responded and said that it is not the question that he minds, but it is the reporter's "attitude".

"You're a terrible person and a terrible reporter. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. I threw him out of my club many years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert, I guess I turned out to be right," the President said.

WATCH:

Donald Trump also said that reporters ask him, a "highly respected" man, questions that are "horrible, insubordinate and terrible".

He further alleged that Bill Clinton and Larry Summers have something to do with Epstein. "Larry Summers, who ran Harvard, was with him (Epstein) every single night, every single weekend. They lived together. They went to his island many times. I never did. Andrew Weissman, I hear. All of these guys were friends of his. You don't even talk about those people. You just keep going on the Epstein files," Trump added.

Talking about Epstein is a "Democrat hoax", Trump said. He also dismissed reports of the convicted sex offender giving him any money and said, "He gave me none, zero, no money to me. But he gave money to Democrats. And people are wise to your hoax," the President alleged.

He again lambasted the reporter and said, "But I think the way you ask a question with the anger and meanness is terrible. You ought to go back and learn how to be a reporter. No more questions from you," Trump added.