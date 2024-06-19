Terrifying video shows brazen driver ramming into cyclists near Texas airport

A terrifying hit-and-run was caught on camera near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Tuesday. The video shows a brazen driver ramming into two cyclists, knocking them off their bikes. As they fell in the middle of the road, the white SUV drove off after running over one of them. Terrifying video shows brazen driver ramming into cyclists near Dallas-Fort Worth Airport in Texas(X, formerly Twitter/ @auroramyst)

Wild video shows reckless driver knocking cyclists off bikes

In the footage shared by eye-witness @auroramyst on X, formerly Twitter, the unsuspecting cyclists can be seen riding in the right-hand lane when the vehicle approached them from behind. As the two riders lay injured on the road, the reckless driver ran over one of them.

The witness, who shared the ordeal online, revealed that other cyclists chased down the vehicle, leading to the driver's arrest. “Content Warning: Please watch for bicyclists. Riders who were hit are expected to be ok, thank God. Driver took off and was chased down by others, and was arrested. Happened in DFW Airport area,” the witness, who filmed the video wrote.

Netizens demand severe punishment for driver

As the video garnered nearly 10k views on the platform, netizens flocked to the comments, demanding authorities take strict actions against the driver. One user wrote, “Absolutely horrific. No excuse. As a road cyclist, in a family of road cyclists, this is just heinous, but the pure disregard for human life transcends all else.”

Another said, “What the heck! Glad the cyclist was ok. Thank you for the warning too...I had my hand to my face watching through my fingers Scary!” Yet another user wrote, “This is so scary. My partner is a cyclist, he wears a kit this color, and this is too close to home.” One more said, “Oh my goodness. Glad that he was caught and the cyclist is ok.”