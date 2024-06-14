Three injured in hit-and-run accident on Yamuna Expressway

Three men were injured, one of them critically, after an unidentified speeding vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind on the Yamuna Expressway on Friday morning in an area that falls under Dankaur police station, in Greater Noida, said police. The incident happened around 8.30am, when the three were heading towards Aligarh from Noida and a speeding unidentified vehicle hit their bike from behind near Salarpur underpass on Yamuna Expressway (Representational image)

Police said the errant driver did not bother to stop and fled the scene, leaving the injured and bleeding men in the middle of the highway

Police said they will take the help of CCTV camera footage from the expressway to identify the vehicle and the driver.

Police identified the injured as Rajnesh Kumar, 30, who hails from Lakhimpur Kheri, Vijay Singh, 25, of Bulandshahr; and his relative Anil Singh, 24, of Aligarh.

“The three reside at a rented accommodation in the Salarpur area of Dankaur, Greater Noida and work at a factory.”

According to sub-inspector Pradeep Dwivedi, the incident happened around 8.30am, when the three were heading towards Aligarh from Noida. A speeding unidentified vehicle hit their bike from behind near Salarpur underpass on Yamuna Expressway, he said.

“When police received information on Dial 112 from Anil (one of the injured), a team of Dankaur police rushed to the spot, and the wounded people were admitted to a nearby private hospital, where Rajnesh is informed to be in a critical condition and is admitted to the intensive care unit. He sustained multiple injuries, including hand fracture and head wounds,” the officer said.

“Anil escaped with minor injuries while Vijay is undergoing treatment. It was found that Rajnesh was riding the motorcycle at the time of the incident,” said Dwivedi, adding that Anil called up the police and said he could not spot the errant vehicle since the driver accelerated before they could understand what had happened.

The three were on their way to Anil’s home in Aligarh when the accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway, said assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar.

“A police case has been registered against an unidentified driver at Dankaur police station and footage from CCTV cameras installed on the Yamuna Expressway will be scanned to identify the vehicle.”