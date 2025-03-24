On Monday morning, the Austin Police Department reported the discovery of "incendiary devices" at a Tesla dealership. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause and ensure public safety. The Austin Police Department reported finding incendiary devices at a Tesla dealership on Monday morning. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Bomb squad's issues statement

The statement from the bomb stated, “On Monday, March 24, 2025, at approximately 8:04 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a Found/Abandoned Hazardous call at the Tesla dealership located at 12845 N. US 183 Hwy SVRD NB. When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate.”

The statement further revealed, “The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident. This is an open and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time,” as reported by Newsweek.

The investigation into the discovery of incendiary devices at the Austin Tesla dealership is ongoing. Authorities are actively working to determine the cause of the incident and ensure public safety. No further details have been released at this time as the investigation continues.

Tesla cars and property targets of ‘domestic terrorism’?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has worked alongside President Donald Trump during his second term, heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk’s push to streamline government operations has faced significant criticism, especially as federal budget cuts have led to the loss of thousands of government jobs.

As the resistance continues, several of the cars and properties branded with Tesla have been targeted and torched across the United States in what is deemed as retaliation. Last week, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi described these attacks as "nothing short of domestic terrorism."