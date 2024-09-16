Texas chemical plant explosion: Evacuations ordered in La Porte amid roaring pipeline fire

Firefighters were battling a pipeline fire in suburban Houston that sparked grass fires and burned power poles on Monday, forcing people in the surrounding neighborhood to evacuate. Texas Texas chemical plant explosion: Officials have ordered residents in the Brookglen neighborhood area near the fire to evacuate, Lee Woodward, a La Porte city spokesperson said in an email.(Reuters)

The fire began at 9:55 a.m. in La Porte, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Houston.

Video footage from KTRK showed a park near the fire had been damaged and firefighters pouring water on homes near the blaze.

Officials have ordered residents in the Brookglen neighborhood area near the fire to evacuate, Lee Woodward, a La Porte city spokesperson said in an email.

“Please avoid the area and follow law enforcement direction. Further details will be released as available,” Woodward said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Owing to the power outage, residents in the vicinity might be evacuated. As per the Deer Park Office of Emergency Management, a section encompassing Wal-Mart and H-E-B has been closed to automobile traffic.

“Unified Command is established with Deer Park handling the west side and La Porte handling the east,” stated the office. “A mobile command post is set up at East Blvd. and Spencer Hwy. HC Pollution Control is on scene.”

San Jacinto College has issued a shelter-in-place order, and evacuations have also been requested for the Brookglen community.

In a social media post, the college stated: “SJC Central remains under shelter in place. No fire on campus.”

“Emergency responders are on site. A shelter in place will remain for the San Jacinto College Central Campus until all clear is provided.”