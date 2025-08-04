Texas Democrats flee to block Trump-backed redistricting map: How much fine could they face? Punishment details

Texas Democrats are fleeing! However, it is not to save themselves but rather to stop a vote on a new congressional map that would favor Republicans heavily. This map is being backed by US President Donald Trump. Chairman of the Texas Democratic caucus, Gene Wu. Democrats defended their move to flee to prevent voting on redistricting.(X/@GeneforTexas)

How the redistricting works

The redistricting plans were unveiled last week, and will create five new Republican-leaning seats in the US House of Representatives.

How many people are required for the redistricting vote

The Texas legislature has 150 members, of which two-thirds need to be present. This translates to 100 members. Fifty-one Democratic lawmakers have reportedly fled, most to Illinois, denying Republicans the needed quorum to conduct the vote.

The Democrats reportedly plan to stay away till the end of the special legislative session that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has convened.

What is the punishment for fleeing Democrats

Democrats who have fled could have to pay a fine, which amounts to $500 each, for every day they are away. The Governor called the session on July 21, and a special session cannot last for more than 30 days, meaning, it would end at most by August 20.

If the lawmakers do not return before that, they might end up paying $8,000 each. This is because they've fled around August 4, which means they would at most be away for 16 days.

A refusal by Texas lawmakers to show up is a civil violation of legislative rules. The Texas Supreme Court held in 2021 that House leaders had the authority to “physically compel the attendance” of missing members, but no Democrats were forcibly brought back to the state after warrants were served that year. Two years later, Republicans pushed through new rules that allow daily fines of $500 for lawmakers who don't show up for work as punishment.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, meanwhile, has threatened to have them arrested.

“Democrats in the Texas House who try and run away like cowards should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately. We should use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law,” he said. Elsewhere, Paxton added “I support the immediate arrest of these rogue lawmakers who’ve fled their duties. These radical Democrats are spitting in the face of every Texan they swore to represent. This is cowardice and dereliction of duty, and they should face the full force of the law without apology.”

Texas Democrats, however, released a statement defending the move.

“We're not walking out on our responsibilities. We're walking out on a rigged system that refuses to listen to the people we represent,” they said.

(With AP inputs)