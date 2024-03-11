 The Body Shop shuts down all US operations, closes multiple stores in Canada - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / The Body Shop shuts down all US operations, closes multiple stores in Canada amid bankruptcy

The Body Shop shuts down all US operations, closes multiple stores in Canada amid bankruptcy

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 11, 2024 10:53 PM IST

The Body Shop, a UK-based cosmetics company, has recently filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Canada. The company, which was founded in 1976, has shut down all US operations and dozens of stores in Canada. Earlier this month, the company said in a press release that its US subsidiary is no longer effective, and 33 out of its 105 Canadian stores will begin liquidation sales immediately.

The Body Shop is shutting down its entire US operations and closing multiple stores in Canada(REUTERS)

Why is The Body Shop shutting down in the US?

Despite having around 3,000 stores worldwide, The Body Shop has faced numerous setbacks in the past few years. In 2023, the company announced that it was near bankruptcy in the UK due to poor Christmas sales. In the statement released March 1, the company announced that its US subsidiary, “The Body Shop US Limited, has ceased operations.”

Which Canadian stores are being closed?

The Body Shop further revealed in the statement that it is currently undergoing “restricting procedures” in Canada and will shut down 33 of its stores. “All of The Body Shop Canada's 105 store locations are currently open for business, however online sales via Canada's ecommerce store will stop and certain stores noted below will close in the near term,” the statement added.

The following Canadian stores will be closed:

Bayview Village (Toronto)

Lawson Heights (Saskatoon)

Rideau Centre (Ottawa)

Carlingwood Mall (Ottawa)

Lloyd Mall (Lloydminster)

Semiahmoo (White Rock)

Cataraqui Town Centre (Kingston)

Londonderry Mall (Edmonton)

Shoppers Mall (Brandon)

Champlain Place (Dieppe)

Lynden Park Mall (Brantford)

Stone Road Mall (Guelph)

Corner Brook Plaza (Corner Brook)

Mayflower Mall (Sydney)

Sunridge Mall (Calgary)

Cornwall Centre (Regina)

McAllister Place (Saint John)

The Centre (Saskatoon)

Dufferin Mall (Toronto)

Medicine Hat Mall (Medicine Hat)

The Shops at Don Mills (Toronto)

Fairview Park Mall (Kitchener)

Midtown Plaza (Saskatoon)

Timmins Square (Timmins)

Hillside Shopping Centre (Victoria)

Park Place (Lethbridge)

Toronto Pearson Term. 1 (Toronto)

Lambton Mall (Sarnia)

Place d'Orleans (Orleans)

Truro Mall (Truro)

Lansdowne Place (Peterborough)

Queen Street East (Toronto)

Village Green (Vernon)

