The Cheesecake Factory to ditch 13 items in major menu overhaul

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 21, 2025 10:19 PM IST

In a major menu overhaul, The Cheesecake Factory will remove 13 items, including popular dishes.

The Cheesecake Factory is revamping its famous, extensive menu with a bold makeover, removing over a dozen items while introducing nearly two dozen fresh dishes and drinks. The popular restaurant chain, known for its vast selection, is bidding farewell to 13 items, including their favourites like the Everything Flatbread Pizza and Bistro Shrimp Pasta.

The Cheesecake Factory is updating its menu by eliminating 13 items while introducing 22 new dishes and drinks.(Eater,com)
The Cheesecake Factory is updating its menu by eliminating 13 items while introducing 22 new dishes and drinks.(Eater,com)

Items being removed from the Cheesecake Factory’s menu

According to Today.com, the Cheesecake Factory is removing 13 items from its current menu as part of a significant overhaul. This move is aimed at making room for nearly two dozen new dishes, offering customers a refreshed dining experience. The items which are being removed from their menu are listed below.

Everything Flatbread Pizza

Mushroom Burger

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

White Chicken Chili

Spicy Cashew Chicken

Bistro Shrimp Pasta

Fried Shrimp Platter

Petite Filet

Factory Combinations

Loaded Mashed Potato Omelette

Taco Dorados and Eggs

SkinnyLicious Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken

SkinnyLicious Spicy Shrimp Pasta

While these items will be bidding goodbye to the foodchain’s menu, they will be stretching their menu to include 22 new items which will include food and drink options.

New items on the Cheesecake Factory menu

From the new items that will be included some of the items will be Grilled Asparagus, Asian Cucumber Salad, Thai Stir Fried Noodles, SkinnyLicious Branzino and Grilled Steak & Eggs. There are also four new drinks on the menu, including Yuzu Crush, Yuzu Drop, Margarita Verde and Japanese Whisky Sour.

This significant change in Cheesecake Factory’s menu streamlines with the food chain’s efforts to bring more varieties to it customers. A spokesperson for the food place told Today.com, “Historically, The Cheesecake Factory has rolled out new menu items twice a year. To make room for more than 20+ new menu items, we removed some selections from the existing 250+ items on the menu.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
