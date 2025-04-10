‘They’re both Gemini': Trump-Xi Jinping tariff war gets a zodiac twist in viral post

A viral social media post has drawn a ‘zodiac’ link in the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping tariff war. This comes as the US president on Wednesday announced 125% tariffs on China as Beijing's 84% charge on American goods takes effect. An X user noted that the two leaders are both Gemini and will engage in a ‘tit for tat until the end of time’. US President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) walk together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.(AFP)

Trump and Jinping's birthdays are on June 14 and 15 respectively. They are both Gemini.

“THEY’RE BOTH GEMINIS?!?! WE’re F****D. they’re going to match energy tit for tat until the end of time!” an X user, @kemimarie, posted on Wednesday.

“A CAPRICORN WOULDN’T DO THIS,” they added in all caps, further suggesting that two Geminis ‘cause chaos’.

Reacting to the tweet, another person wrote: “The future of mankind is literally in the hands of Geminis 🤣”

“As a Gemini this makes so much sense lol 😂” a third person tweeted.

According to Hindustan Times' astrology page, Gemini's element is air. “It is the marker of intellect and smart thinkers who can win any argument. Helping you analyze and find a solution to any dilemma. With a curious mind, you see the world through a different prism, and analyze every angle to find the best approach. Great communicators who think logically rather than emotionally. However, air also makes you cold, fickle, and aloof.”

According to compatibility trackers, Gemini-Gemini relationship conflicts ‘stem from the fact that both partners are Geminis and, therefore, have two sides to them’. This results in confusion.

Trump-Xi Jinping tariff war

China had a pre-existing 67% tariff on US goods, while the US charged 10%, when Trump introduced ‘reciprocal tariffs’ raising US tariffs on China to 44%, then 54% with a baseline 10% global tariff. China retaliated, increasing its tariffs to 101%. After a further back-and-forth, Trump raised US tariffs to 125% on Wednesday, while China countered with 151%.