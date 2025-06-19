Watch. Tucker Carlson's spat with Ted Cruz over 'Bible phrase': 'Those who bless Israel will be blessed'

In a fiery and contentious interview, Tucker Carlson appeared visibly baffled as Senator Ted Cruz invoked scripture to justify his support for Israel’s bombing of Iran. The face-to-face exchange, aired Wednesday on Carlson’s alternative media platform, spotlighted a deepening divide within the MAGA movement over potential US involvement in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. Tucker Carlson and Senator Ted Cruz clashed over biblical support for Israel during a heated interview. (@TuckerCarlson/X)

Cruz uses scriptures to justify bombs dropped by Israel on Iran

In the almost 2-hour-long interview dropped on Wednesday, Cruz said, “Growing up in Sunday school, I was taught from the Bible, those who bless Israel will be blessed and those who curse Israel will cursed. And from my perspective, I wanna be on the blessing side of things.” Baffled by the Senator’s reasoning, Carlson asked him where in the Bible the line was, Cruz failed to answer. The host then informed him, “It’s in Genesis.”

Carlson further probed, “So you’re quoting a Bible phrase. You don’t have context for it, and you don’t know where in the Bible it is, but that’s, like, your theology? I’m confused. What does that even mean?” as reported by The Mediate.

At another point in the interview, Carlson pressed the senator on Iran’s population and ethnic makeup, insisting that such basic facts should be known by anyone advocating regime change.

In response, Cruz began to justify his position by referencing religious convictions. “Where does my support for Israel come from? Number one, because biblically, we are commanded to support Israel, but number two —” The host cut the senator in the middle of the sentence and asked, “We are commanded as Christians to support the government of Israel?”

Carlson and Cruz debate over ‘those who bless Israel will be blessed’

The two also clashed over the biblical phrase “those who bless Israel will be blessed,” debating whether it refers to supporting the modern state of Israel or the Jewish people more broadly. Carlson pushed for clarification, prompting a sharp retort from Cruz: “Define Israel? Do you not know what Israel is? That would be the country you’ve asked like 49 questions about.” He went on to assert that the scripture refers specifically to the “nation” of Israel.

The host asked, “Is the nation God is referring to in Genesis, is that the same as the country run by Benjamin Netanyahu right now?” The Senator took issue with Carlson’s claim that Netanyahu “runs” Israel, saying the phrasing made it sound like a dictatorship. “This is still—I’m talking about the political entity of modern Israel,” the host clarified. He then criticized Cruz for not immediately citing the source of the scripture and accused him of misinterpreting its meaning.