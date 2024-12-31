Times Square revelers to face wet, warm night at New Year's Eve ball drop; here's how to watch celebrations for free

With rain anticipated to saturate New York City all night on Tuesday, nearly 1 million revelers are expected to ring in the New Year with umbrellas and ponchos for Times Square Ball, which is returning for its 115th year. Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drop: New York City is readying to embrace the new year by reviving its annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, as an uneasy nation tries to muster optimism that the worst days of the pandemic are now behind it. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)(AP)

The custom has been taking place every year since December 31, 1907, with the rare exceptions of 1942 and 1943 due to the war.

Rains to dampen NYC Times Square ball drop?

Stephanie van Oppen, a meteorologist with the Fox Forecast Center, told The Post that rain is “unfortunately” projected to move into the NYC area around 7 pm and may continue through midnight.

“There is a chance of some very heavy rain between 10 and 11 p.m. that will be potentially disruptive for anyone outside trying to see the ball drop.”

In the history of NYC New Year's Eves in recent years, it would be one of the wettest day, with an average rainfall of half an inch to an inch. However, the weather will improve by Wednesday morning.

According to van Oppen, temperatures will probably start to drop on Wednesday, and the storm system may potentially bring snow to places like Buffalo and Watertown.

What you need to know about Waterford Crystal Ball

As Times Square in New York City is prepared for the festivities, rapper Pitbull placed the last crystals on Friday and premiered the New Year's Eve Ball for 2025.

As part of final arrangements for the celebration, organisers lit up the ball and tossed it up the 139-foot pole on top of One Times Square on Monday as a test run.

This year's Waterford Crystal Ball is a geodesic sphere features 32,000 LED lights and weighs 11,875 pounds. “The ball is capable of displaying a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns that creates the spectacular kaleidoscope effect atop One Times Square,” Times Square said.

Here is a quick guide if you intend to watch the spectacle from the comfort of your home.

New Year's Eve preparations are underway in Times Square in New York, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)(AP)

Streaming apps to play Times Square Ball Drop

ABC app and the NBC New York app offer live streaming of the celebrations. It can also be seen on Roku, Peacock, Xumo Play, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire Live TV, Google TV, CNN Max, and Local Now.

TimesSquareNYC.org will also stream the ball drop live beginning at 6 p.m.

As per the official Times Square website, individuals are also urged to participate in the discussion on social media by using the hashtag BallDrop.

What Channel is the 2025 Times Square Ball Drop On?

At 8 p.m. EST, ABC will premiere Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

At 8 p.m., CNN will launch its own program, New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.