Tornado near Southaven MS? Warning issued for DeSoto County amid storm; Horn Lake, Walls on alert

A Tornado Warning was issued for northeastern DeSoto County, Mississippi, on Tuesday after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was detected near Southaven. DeSoto County under tornado warning. (UnSplash)

Radar indicated a potential tornado in the region; however, the National Weather Service (NWS) has not confirmed a tornado so far.

Meanwhile, the warning covered northeastern DeSoto County and extended into parts of northwestern Marshall County, including areas near Byhalia, Miller, Red Banks, Pleasant Hill, and Lewisburg.

Horn Lake and Walls, both in DeSoto County, were also within the broader severe weather zone.

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Residents receive alert Local residents received an alert from NWS on Tuesday warning, stating, "Tornado Warning in this area until 9:15 PM CDT. Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Check media."

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Tornado Warning issued for parts of DeSoto and Marshall Counties, Mississippi The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis has issued a Tornado Warning for northeastern DeSoto County and northwestern Marshall County in Mississippi.

The warning remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. CDT.

Storm located near Southaven At 9:13 p.m. CDT, meteorologists reported a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located near Southaven, moving east at approximately 35 mph. The rotation was detected by radar.

Officials warned that a tornado is possible.

Potential impacts The National Weather Service cautioned that flying debris could be dangerous for anyone without proper shelter. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed, while roofs, windows, and vehicles could also be affected. Significant tree damage is likely.

Areas in the warning zone Communities impacted include Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Byhalia, Lewisburg, Red Banks, Coal Oil Corner, Alden, Fairhaven, Victoria, Cedarview, Nesbit, Taska, Miller, Jago, and Bright.

Highway impact The warning area also includes portions of major routes:

Interstate 22 in Mississippi between mile markers 6 and 24

Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 283 and 288