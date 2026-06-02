Tornado risk threatens 5 US states: Check map as hazardous weather warning issued, know what to expect

Millions of Americans face the risk of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds in a matter of hours. US tornado warning: Severe thunderstorms are forecasted for millions in the Northern Plains, with risks of tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds. (Unsplash)

Meteorologists have released hazardous weather forecasts indicating that the conditions are conducive to severe storms in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota.

In a social media post on X, Meteorologist Max Velocity stated: “Tornado threat is increasing across the Northern Plains today!”

“A few supercells will develop between 3-7pm, producing a risk of giant hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two. I wouldn't rule out a strong tornado.”