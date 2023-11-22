Torso washed up on Queens beach identified by friends as that of missing Irish filmmaker Ross McDonnell

The headless, armless torso found on a beach in Queens last week is possibly that of prominent Irish filmmaker and photographer Ross McDonnell, who went missing in New York. Police say he drowned while going “wild swimming” in the ocean. Friends have identified a human torso discovered on a Queens beach ase that of prominent Irish filmmaker and photographer Ross McDonnell (Ross McDonnell/Facebook)

Ross’ friends have identified a birthmark and red Adidas swim trunks found on the remains and said they believe it was Ross. Police are awaiting the DNA test results. It has been said that the 44-year-old Emmy winner loved to “wild swim” in the ocean or other water bodies.

The torso was found by a fisherman in front of the Silver Gull Beach Club, near Breezy Point on the Rockaway peninsula. “The body was discovered with the head and arms both gone, which would be an indication that the surf over there is very rough,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said, according to New York Post.

“The way it was described to me was the churning of a washing machine,” the chief added. “The body going back and forth and hitting the rocks could have caused the limbs and the head to be removed.”

“According to friends, he would do this at times,” he further said. “He would go away, for sometimes days at a time, to go out and do his thing.”

Last week, after the torso was discovered, police said they believe it could be that of Ross.It is believed that his body was destroyed by some natural phenomena.

Ross was last seen leaving his home on Taaffe Place near DeKalb Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn around 8:30 pm on November 4, the New York Police Department said. As per a circulating missing persons’ flyer, someone may have seen him at Fort Tilden Beach later that night, or the next morning.

Ross won an Emmy award back in 2021 for his cinematography on the Showtime series The Trade. Gene Gallerano, Ross’ friend, previously told The Irish Time that it seemed like Ross and had been on the , “went out into the ocean,” before vanishing.