Towson University: Shooting reports on campus in Maryland spark fears; first details

Towson University also issued a message on X “Avoid area of Tower C for police investigation. No ongoing threat to the community. More updates to follow.”

“100 BLK CROSS CAMPUS DR. Units on scene 1 gsw vic. Ems responding. Use caution and expect delays in the area due to emergency personnel,” a local news outlet posted on Facebook . “Incident occurred in the stairwell of Tower C. 1 victim being transported to the hospital by ground,” they continued .

A shooting was reported on campus at Towson University at 8000 York Road, in Towson, Maryland on Thursday. Scanner reports indicated that there was an accidental discharge of a weapon that had led to the incident.

Another person wrote “Towson, MD (Baltimore County)| Shooting/Stabbing| 156 Cross Campus Dr| PD o/s victim with accidental gunshot wound to leg, victim in stairwell of Glen Complex of campus| MAR133| 21:37.” It appears as though the person was shot in the leg when the gun went off accidentally.

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The condition of the person was not immediately known. Authorities are yet to officially comment on the matter.

On X a person wrote “Gunshot Wound Towson State College 156 Cross Campus Drive Glen Complex Accidental Self Inflicted to the leg in stairwell.”

Towson University: Reactions to shooting reports Several people reacted to the report of the shooting at Towson University. One person noted that this was a time for events on campus and said “Weekend of Tigerfest coming up. Today was YardFest.” Another added “My daughter is there. She is terrified.”

Yet another person noted that they needed to inform close ones about the reported shooting. One person also wrote “Please keep my alma-mater in your thoughts. Apparently there was a shooting on Towson University campus!”. They shared the local news outlet's update on the incident in Maryland.

Towson Univeristy: Are guns allowed? Towson University is otherwise strict on weapons on campus. On its official page, it says “Towson University prohibits the possession or control of any weapon while on university property.” The reason provided is – to ‘promote a safe and secure campus, Towson University limits weapons on campus.’

It defines a weapon as ‘any potentially dangerous object or substance including, but not limited to, any firearm (including any weapon or instrument from which a shot, projectile, or other object may be discharged by force, whether operable or inoperable, loaded or unloaded); any BB gun, pellet gun, air rifle, paint gun, or any replica firearm, sword (including decorative), or other martial arts weapon; any bomb (or other explosive material), knife (other than an ordinary pocketknife carried in a closed position, with a blade of three inches or less), switchblade, billy club, nunchaku, blackjack, bludgeon, metal knuckles, slingshot, razor, or ice pick; illegal or potentially dangerous chemicals, fireworks, or any instrument, which by its nature or circumstances present may be reasonably construed as a weapon.’

The university has noted that there are exceptions to its rule about weapons on campus. Sworn peace officers of Towson University and Sworn peace officers employed by other public agencies that are authorized to wear, carry or transport the weapon as part of their official equipment are among exceptions to the rule. The university's police department has to give permission for these exceptions, the policy document states.