Transgender woman fights off man who tried to slit her throat on first date

Tayla Smith, a 22-year-old transgender woman, bravely fought off a man who allegedly slit her throat during their first date in Houston, Texas. The encounter occurred a couple of days after the two connected on a dating app. FILE PHOTO: Participants hold a giant rainbow flag during a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in Hong Kong November 8, 2014.(REUTERS)

Smith invited Kordel Stewart, 24, to her home, where the evening took a terrifying turn. Despite having informed Stewart about her transgender identity before the meeting, the date escalated into violence. According to Smith, during their movie and dinner, Stewart suddenly attacked, pinning her hands and slashing her throat with a knife.

"I guess it was in his shorts, and he just slit my throat at the same time as he covered my mouth," Smith recounted.

In the face of danger, Smith fought back, engaging in a violent struggle with Stewart over the weapon. Despite sustaining injuries, she managed to thwart the attack. Stewart was later apprehended and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, currently held in the Harris County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

A concerning aspect is the prevalence of violence against the transgender community. A 2021 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law revealed that transgender individuals are over four times more likely to experience violent victimization compared to their cisgender counterparts.

While Smith believes her transgender identity may not have been the sole motive for the attack, she remains puzzled about Stewart's intentions. Despite having disclosed her identity beforehand, she stated, "I would never not tell a person. That was something discussed way before we even started having a conversation."

This incident sheds light on the vulnerability of the transgender community and emphasizes the importance of awareness and education. As the legal process unfolds, Smith continues her journey to recovery, having received stitches for her injuries. The case also raises questions about Stewart's past involvement in violence, including a 2020 murder charge that was dismissed due to the non-cooperation of a key witness.