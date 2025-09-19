Travis Decker case update: New development after Leavenworth discovery; DNA link to child killer

Authorities in Washington state say they may have located the remains of Travis Decker, the former soldier accused of killing his three young daughters earlier this summer. In a new update, officials said they are working to confirm the identity, and DNA testing is now underway. This photo provided by FBI Seattle shows the entrance to Rock Island Campground (AP)

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the site is being processed with assistance from the Washington State Patrol’s crime scene response team.

Preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Decker, 32, who had been the subject of a massive manhunt since early June. His disappearance followed the discovery of the bodies of his daughters, 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia, inside his abandoned truck at a campground near Leavenworth on June 2.

Read More: Travis Decker timeline: From daughters’ murders to discovery of remains

The girls’ mother had reported them missing three days earlier after Decker failed to return them home to Wenatchee following a scheduled visit. An autopsy later revealed the children had been suffocated. Investigators said they were bound with zip ties and had plastic bags placed over their heads.

More than 100 state and federal officers scoured rugged terrain by land, water, and air, with the US Marshals Service offering a $20,000 reward for tips leading to his capture.

Read More: Travis Decker ex-wife: Who is Whitney Decker and what does she do?

Court documents revealed troubling concerns about Decker’s mental health in the months before the killings. In a petition filed last September, his ex-wife, Whitney Decker, described his increasing instability and said he was frequently living out of his truck. She asked the court to block overnight visits with the children until he secured stable housing.

While officials await DNA confirmation, the discovery in the mountains may bring a grim end to the case.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)