Travis Decker ex-wife: Who is Whitney Decker and what does she do?

Human remains believed to be Travis Decker were found after a three-month search for the Army veteran wanted for killing his three young daughters near a rural Washington campsite. Authorities search a wooded area in Washington where remains believed to be Travis Decker were discovered.(Wenatchee Police Department via AP, GoFundMe)

Travis and his ex-wife, Whitney Decker, divorced in 2024. Whitney cited his “mental instability” as a reason. According to the Seattle Times, she wrote in her divorce filing about the “emotional/mental health issues” Travis was experiencing and said it was “the primary catalyst to the end of our marriage and has also affected the girls greatly.”

Whitney told police her ex-husband had previously been reliable about returning the children on schedule.

A parenting plan in effect since September 2024 required Travis to seek mental health treatment and domestic violence anger-management counseling, but he had not done so. The affidavit notes he refused to sign the plan

Whitney Decker started a GoFundMe

Whitney has started a GoFundMe to cover legal costs and other expenses following the deaths of her daughters, Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5. The three children were found dead at a Washington campground near the area where Travis had been living in his pickup truck.

“I’ve known Whitney for years, we're both dance moms and theater friends,” Amy Edwards, organizing the fundraiser on Whitney’s behalf, wrote. “We originally met through Short Shakespeareans, where I serve as the music director and had the privilege of teaching Whitney’s girls over the past few years.”

“Please respect Whitney’s privacy at this time. She is not open to media contact and future updates from her or the family will be shared here,” Edwards added.

US Marshals Service had offered reward to find info about Travis Decker

The US Marshals Service had offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker’s capture.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Monday, “There is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area.”

The post added, “Seemingly strong early leads gave way to less convincing proofs over the last two weeks of searching. Still, we can’t and won’t quit this search; Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker deserve justice. And Decker remains a danger to the public as long as he’s at large.”