Tyler Robinson GoFundMe row: Platform responds to backlash; says ‘all fundraisers will be…’

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has been arrested after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10. Robinson has emerged as a suspect in the killing of the conservative political activist. The fundraising page, which listed Tyler Robinson as the organizer, stated that he was raising funds after Charlie Kirk's murder.(X/@LucasSa56947288)

While authorities work to know more about Robinson's involvement in the case, a GoFundMe page was purportedly set up in his support. An X user shared photos of the page, where it was written that Robinson did what ‘half the state asked’.

The fundraising page, which listed Robinson as the organizer, stated that he was raising funds after Charlie Kirk's murder. Sharing the photos, the person on X wrote "A GoFundMe was created for Tyler Robinson stating that “he did what the Democrats told him to do.”

Soon after, GoFundMe responded, saying “Our Terms of Service explicitly prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of a violent crime. Any attempted fundraisers for the suspected shooter will be swiftly removed from the platform & fully refunded. Our hearts go out to the Kirk family & everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

No fundraisers linked to Robinson, the suspect in Kirk's shooting, could be found on GoFundMe when HT.com checked.

People react after GoFundMe's response

After GoFundMe responded, several people reacted on the post. One X user asked “Can we trust that GoFundMe will audit all new campaigns set up that may be trying to circumvent this public policy, or will the internet have to do it's thing and catch you hosting a way to get him cash.”

Another questioned, “Any chance you can dox the location of origin of whoever created this? Would be interesting to see if it was even someone from the US.” Yet another person remarked “Good. I was prepared to use every ounce of my energy to shame you guys if you did not put a stop to this and so would millions of others.”

After Kirk's murder, a GiveSendGo fundraising page was also set up to support his family, that is, wife Erika and two children. At the time, it had raised nearly half a million with a day of being set up.