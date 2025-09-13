Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tyler Robinson GoFundMe row: Platform responds to backlash; says ‘all fundraisers will be…’

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 02:01 am IST

A user on X shared a photo showing that a GoFundMe page had been set up for Tyler Robinson, the suspect arrested in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting.  

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has been arrested after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10. Robinson has emerged as a suspect in the killing of the conservative political activist.

The fundraising page, which listed Tyler Robinson as the organizer, stated that he was raising funds after Charlie Kirk's murder.(X/@LucasSa56947288)
The fundraising page, which listed Tyler Robinson as the organizer, stated that he was raising funds after Charlie Kirk's murder.(X/@LucasSa56947288)

While authorities work to know more about Robinson's involvement in the case, a GoFundMe page was purportedly set up in his support. An X user shared photos of the page, where it was written that Robinson did what ‘half the state asked’.

Also Read | Was Tyler Robinson a Groyper? Charlie Kirk shooting suspect being linked to alt-right movement

The fundraising page, which listed Robinson as the organizer, stated that he was raising funds after Charlie Kirk's murder. Sharing the photos, the person on X wrote "A GoFundMe was created for Tyler Robinson stating that “he did what the Democrats told him to do.”

Soon after, GoFundMe responded, saying “Our Terms of Service explicitly prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of a violent crime. Any attempted fundraisers for the suspected shooter will be swiftly removed from the platform & fully refunded. Our hearts go out to the Kirk family & everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

No fundraisers linked to Robinson, the suspect in Kirk's shooting, could be found on GoFundMe when HT.com checked.

People react after GoFundMe's response

After GoFundMe responded, several people reacted on the post. One X user asked “Can we trust that GoFundMe will audit all new campaigns set up that may be trying to circumvent this public policy, or will the internet have to do it's thing and catch you hosting a way to get him cash.”

Another questioned, “Any chance you can dox the location of origin of whoever created this? Would be interesting to see if it was even someone from the US.” Yet another person remarked “Good. I was prepared to use every ounce of my energy to shame you guys if you did not put a stop to this and so would millions of others.”

After Kirk's murder, a GiveSendGo fundraising page was also set up to support his family, that is, wife Erika and two children. At the time, it had raised nearly half a million with a day of being set up.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Tyler Robinson GoFundMe row: Platform responds to backlash; says ‘all fundraisers will be…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On