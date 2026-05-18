Trey Isles GoFundMe: Man shot 15 times at ‘point-blank range’ in Kentucky, ‘Stood right over top of him…’

Three people are wanted in connection to a Newport, Kentucky, shooting that injured one person, identified as Trey Isles by his family. Arrest warrants have been issued for Kortney Alford, 30, Terry Moses, 26, and Tiance Combs, 30, after Trey was shot 15 times on May 9 at 10th Street and Monmouth Avenue. The attack left Trey hospitalized, according to the Newport Police Department. Trey Isles GoFundMe: Man shot 15 times at ‘point-blank range’ in Kentucky (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe has now been launched for Trey. He confirmed in the comment section of a Facebook post, “I was shot 15 times but I’m actually doing amazingly good and just on a long road of recovery thank you for all the prayers and support tho”.

Police confirmed that Alford is wanted for facilitation of attempted murder, Moses is wanted for complicity to attempted murder and Combs is wanted for attempted murder. All three should be considered armed and dangerous.

What happened to Trey Isles? Police said that the shooting took place around 2:30 am on May 9, per Fox 19.

“Stood right over top of him, point-blank range. His intentions were to kill him. ‘Why?’ I have no clue. I don’t think anybody knows why,” Harley Isles, Trey’s uncle, said.

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The victim’s family claimed that Trey’s girlfriend walked into a Circle K to get snacks after a night out, during which a woman Trey recognized called him over to a car. Try offered a slower to the woman for Mother’s Day, which triggered an argument with someone in the back seat.

Trey then walked away to a nearby bar before leaving to meet his girlfriend. Two people allegedly opened gunfire when the car pulled up, and Trey’s girlfriend rushed to help.

“When I heard 15 shots, I thought — ‘oh my god, my baby nephew is not going to make it,’” Heidi Isles, Trey’s aunt, said.

Police arrived and found Trey with multiple gunshot wounds.

“He’s got four or five shots in one ankle, maybe two or three in the other, in his arm and by his throat,” Heidi Isles said.

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Trey was rushed to UC Medical Center, where he was reportedly in stable condition.

“I thought we were going to be planning a funeral — because who survives that?” Harley said.

Trey Isles GoFundMe Trey’s family has launched a GoFundMe to raise money to help with medical bills and treatments, hospital and rehabilitation expenses, transportation and daily living costs, and more.

“We are asking for prayers and support for our beloved son who was tragically shot 15 times while stopping at Circle K with his girlfriend. In a moment that changed so many lives forever, Trey became the victim of a senseless act of violence that no family is ever prepared for,” says the page.

“By God’s grace, Trey survived. His girlfriend stayed by his side during the terrifying aftermath and helped save his life. We are incredibly thankful for her without her he might not have survived, as well as the medical team fighting for him, and everyone who has shown love and support during this devastating time,” it adds.

The page stresses that Trey now “faces a long journey of healing physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

The Newport Police Department has urged anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Jason Gabbard or leave tips anonymously at 859-216-8477.