Newport I-471 fire: Massive blaze on Kentucky highway, all lanes blocked; when will roads reopen as scary videos emerge

Footage captured by cameras operated by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the fire burning close to the roadway while officers blocked traffic along Interstate 471. The agency’s traffic camera system indicated that all lanes in the area had been closed as crews worked to contain the blaze.

According to WLWT, the large blaze was visible from the interstate in Northern Kentucky , with flames and thick smoke seen rising near Memorial Parkway. Traffic cameras showed a heavy presence of police and emergency responders in the area.

A massive fire broke out near Interstate 471 in Newport on Friday, prompting authorities to shut down all lanes of the highway as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Videos circulating online showed flames lighting up the night sky, with smoke visible from the highway and nearby roads.

What triggered the fire? Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause or location of the fire. As of late Friday night, officials had also not reported any injuries linked to the incident.

WLWT reported that investigators and emergency responders were still working at the scene to determine what triggered the blaze and whether nearby buildings or infrastructure had been affected.

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When will the road open? It remains unclear when the roadway will reopen. Officials have not provided a timeline for restoring traffic on Interstate 471, and motorists were advised to avoid the area as crews continue to manage the emergency response.

The fire led to significant traffic disruption in Northern Kentucky, particularly for drivers traveling between Newport and nearby Cincinnati via the interstate.

Authorities are expected to release further updates once the fire is under control and investigators have more information about what caused the blaze and how long road closures may remain in place.