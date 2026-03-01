Riverfront Live, Cincinnati mass shooting reports: What we know so far

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement.

According to the Citizen app , at least 13 people were shot in the incident. At least four of the victims reportedly transported themselves to a hospital. The conditions of those injured are currently unknown.

A mass shooting has reportedly occurred at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, Ohio. The popular music venue is located at 4343 Kellogg Ave.

Posters circulating on social media indicate that a birthday celebration for Jermaine “DJ Fresh” Tandy was scheduled to take place at the venue on Saturday night. The event was set to begin at 10 p.m. It remains unclear whether the shooting occurred during the planned event or afterward.

Residents share details Several local residents took to social media to report police presence.

One person wrote, "This was supposed to be a 2 day School of Rock event this weekend tonight and tomorrow. Praying for all the victims."

Another added, "I've been praying since those sirens woke me up and after I spoke to a police officer to find out what happened."

A third person wrote, "Check on your people. Multiple people shot at Riverfront Live."