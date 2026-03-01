Is DJ Fresh ok? Fans worried after Cincinnati Riverfront Live mass shooting

Fans are expressing concern for Jermaine “DJ Fresh” Tandy following a reported mass shooting at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati on Saturday night. Mass shooting reported at Riverfront Live in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Unsplash)

According to posters shared on social media, a birthday celebration for DJ Fresh was scheduled to take place at the popular music venue, with the event set to begin at 10 p.m. It remains unclear whether the shooting occurred during the planned celebration or afterward.

According to reports on the Citizen app, at least 13 people were shot in the incident. Four victims reportedly transported themselves to a hospital. Authorities have not yet released an official statement confirming the number of victims or the extent of injuries.

As news of the mass shooting spread, several fans took to social media to ask about DJ Fresh’s safety. Some posted messages of support and prayers, while others sought updates on whether the DJ had been present at the venue when the incident occurred.

At this time, there has been no public statement from DJ Fresh or his representatives regarding his condition or whereabouts.

Police were seen in large numbers at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Residents share details Several local residents took to social media to report police presence in the area.

One person wrote, "This was supposed to be a 2 day School of Rock event this weekend tonight and tomorrow. Praying for all the victims."

Another added, "I've been praying since those sirens woke me up and after I spoke to a police officer to find out what happened."

A third person wrote, "Check on your people. Multiple people shot at Riverfront Live."