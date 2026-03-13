Poway fire: Blaze seen from Sabre Springs after fire near assisted living facility; scary videos emerge

“Sabre Springs residents be on alert. Fire in neighborhood on Briardale near assisted living facility. We called 911 and asked for air power in addition to trucks. May be a propane tank that exploded,” one person wrote on Facebook.

A fire was reported in Poway in San Diego, California on Thursday. The blaze could reportedly be seen from Sabre Springs which is a over 3 miles away. Visuals shared on social media showed thick smoke rising there.

Another shared a video and wrote “Black smoke near houses in Sabre Springs. Fire engines are on the way.”

Yet another wrote “This is in Poway (helicopter just went overhead) please be careful- and safe.”

The Poway Fire Department is yet to comment on the matter.

Reactions to reports of fire Several people reacted to reports of the fire there. “Omg! Are you evacuating?,” one person fearfully asked on Facebook. Another remarked “If u need to evacuate come back to my house.”

Many expressed hopes for the safety of those involved. “Hope everyone is safe” and “As long as you all are ok” messages poured in from well wishers on the social media platform. One person also asked “Please stay safe. What are your plans?”.

People also spoke about alerting authorities. “I called 911,” a person claimed. Another said “Stay safe!.” One person gave an update saying “All is okay. Still don’t know details of what started it but seems to have started in someone’s backyard.” Notably, there is no official confirmation of this claim yet.

Meanwhile, another person reacted to the news of a chopper allegedly flying over, and said “In Sabre Springs and sdfd copter 1.”

A photo shared on the Ring camera app also gave an idea of the location of the blaze. It appeared to be on Poway Road near Poway Portals. However, the app did not share the exact location due to privacy concerns. It noted that the incident was unfurling to the ‘right east of Sabre Springs’.