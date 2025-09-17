Trey Reed and Corey Zutakis update: How did DSU student and Brandon man die? Latest here

The death of two men in Mississippi - Trey Reed, a Delta State University student, and Corey Zutakis, a man from Brandon - has sparked a row after their bodies were found hanging from trees at two different locations. Questions have been raised on their cause of death, with allegations that they were lynched. Cory Zutakis (L) and Trey Reed (R).(X)

The body of 21-year-old Trey Reed, a student at Delta State University, was found hanging from a tree near the pickleball court on the campus on Monday morning. In its preliminary reports, the police said they suspected it to be a suicide and noted that "no foul play" was involved. But, with the coroner's report on the cause of death still awaited, the family of Reed has alleged that it was not a suicide.

Corey Zutakis, meanwhile, was a 37-year-old homeless man from Brandon, in Mississippi, who was found hanging from a tree in a wooded area on Washington Street in Mississippi. As per the Vicksburg police, the death is currently under investigation.

Latest On Trey Reed's Death

Amid speculation that Trey Reed had bruises and a broken bone, the Bolivar County Coroner wrote a detailed statement Tuesday saying that the preliminary investigation found no bruises or fractures, contrary to lynching claims on social media.

The statement confirmed that officers with the coroner's office arrived at the scene at 8:00 a.m. on Monday and took the body for investigation. The statement said that contrary to claims on social media, there was no evidence that Reed was assaulted before his death and hanging at the DSU campus. As of now, the full autopsy report on Reed is yet to come, which will ascertain his cause of death.

But speculation around their death continued into Tuesday as Reed's father issued a statement where he claimed that his son's death was suspicious. A man named Genesis Perry, who claimed to be Reed's father, alleged that Reed was experiencing racism at the university and had "begun to fear for his life."

"He was calling home talking about some of the racism he was experiencing alone with some of his friends," the post read. "White guys riding around on campus throwing trash at them and calling them Nigg. He finally got the tag number and called the police. They did nothing.

"Our son then began to put pressure on the police department because it was constantly happening, and he hadn’t heard back from the complaint he file. He didn’t just become a target for racism at Delta State he became a target for the police department."

A comprehensive understanding of how Trey Reed died will be available once the autopsy report is released.

Latest On Corey Zutakis' Death

Corey Zutakis, according to reports, was found dead hanging from a tree in the forest area around Washington Street in Vicksburg, Mississippi, as per Vicksburg Police Department. Amid widespread claims of foul play and attempted cover-up, much like the death of Reed, Corey Zutakis' death is under investigation. As of now, the coroner's report and the autopsy report have not been reported on by the media.