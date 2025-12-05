Trump administration to prioritise visa for fans travelling for sports events; tighter rules for H-1B applications

The Trump administration has reportedly instructed US embassies and consulates around the world to prioritise visa applications from foreigners who are looking to visit the United States to either invest in America or attend major sporting events like the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics. The new order instructed diplomats to be on a lookout for H-1B visa applications of those who may have been complicit in the censorship of Americans.(Reuters/Representational Image)

At the same time, the administration also added new criteria for highly skilled foreign workers seeking a particular visa, Associated Press reported. As per the rules, those people will be denied entry who have directed or participated in the censorship of American citizens on social media. This censorship can be through content moderation techniques that have been introduced in Europe and elsewhere to combat extremist speeches.

What does the visa order say

A series of cables sent to the US diplomatic mission that was obtained by Associated Press, said that visa application of business people considering “significant investments” should be at the top, along with those who want to travel “for major sporting events which showcase American excellence.”

Last month, Trump announced a new initiative called “FIFA Pass” for foreigners travelling to the US for the World Cup, allowing them to get interviews quickly. This new step goes beyond the FIFA Pass and allows for to expedited visa process for those looking to travel for major sporting events.

New visa guidelines for highly skilled workers

New criteria were set out for considering H-1B visa applications, instructing diplomats to “be on the lookout” for those who may have been or are “responsible for or complicit in the censorship of Americans” online and elsewhere.

H-1B visa allows American companies to hire people with technical skills that are hard to find in the US.

As per the order an evidence of the censorship of Americans can lead to visa denial. It defined such information as having “adopted global content moderation policies inconsistent with freedom of expression.

Such proof can be obtained from the resume of the applicant, employment history, social media profiles and posts, and public statements or writings, the order reportedly said. It also added that the State Department was developing tools to make it easier and quicker to conduct these screenings.

It noted that all visa applicants are subject to these criteria, but that H-1B applicants should be looked at most closely “as many work or have worked in the tech sector, including in social media or financial services companies involved in the suppression of protected expression.”