Trump blasts Biden for rewarding ‘sham marriages’ at expense of soldiers 'dying on the streets'

Donald Trump has blasted Joe Biden for rewarding “sham marriages” at the expense of military veterans “dying on the streets.” The former president on Tuesday, June 18, called out Biden’s new executive order. Trump slams Biden for rewarding ‘sham marriages’ at expense of soldiers 'dying on the streets'(AP Photo)

Biden has revealed his plan to speed up work permits for non-citizens who graduate from colleges in the United States. He has also decided to ensure that certain undocumented immigrants are able to apply for lawful permanent residency if they are married to Americans.

‘We are supporting people that come in illegally’

Calling the plan a “lawless executive action,” Trump said it will simply grant “mass amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.” “All an illegal alien has to do is sign up for his new program – it’s a sham marriage or college degree – and they can expect amnesty and taxpayer support,” Trump said, according to New York Post. He added, “We are supporting people that come in illegally, but our soldiers, our veterans, are dying on the streets of these horribly-run Democrat cities,” he added. “Our country is under invasion. We should not be talking amnesty. We should be talking about stopping the invasion.”

Trump went on to say that migrants have been “living in luxury hotels” in Democrat-run cities, and “literally wounded” veterans are being left on the streets. “They’re wounded from what’s taken place, from the trauma, but they’re wounded and they’re laying in the streets of San Francisco and Los Angeles and New York and Chicago and Oakland and all over the place, and you have other people living in luxury hotels,” he said. “You tell me, is this country screwed up, or what?”

‘A deluge of illegals will be given immediate green cards’

Around 500,000 non-citizen spouses and approximately 50,000 of their children will be allowed to apply for permanent resident status without having to leave the country. When a person enters the US illegally and then marries an American, they will be allowed to go back to their home countries and then apply for permanent residency in the US. However, many spouses of US citizens may have chosen to go through this process as in some cases, they might be subject to a 10-year or 20-year ban on reentry.

Trump has now said that the program is unfair to immigrants who leave the US and go through that process. “You have people that have been working for 10 years to try and come in legally, and they just keep working,” he said.

“Under this program, a deluge of illegals will be given immediate green cards and put on the fast track to rapid citizenship so they can vote,” he claimed. Citing his polling numbers with Hispanic voters, he said, “I think a lot of them are going to vote for me.” He went on to promise that if he is elected in November, on the first day of his presidency, Biden’s executive order would be “ripped up and thrown out.”