Trump calls his team ‘so stupid’, faces ‘embarrassment’ as new footage appears to show how fans ditched him: Watch

While Donald Trump has consistently bragged about the size of his rally crowd, a new video claimed that his fans ditched him during a Sunday rally in Wisconsin. Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Juneau, Wisconsin, U.S., October 6, 2024. (REUTERS)

During his speech in Wisconsin, Trump made a number of verbal slip-ups that were mocked online. He seemed to get disturbed by an “aggressive” fly.

While Trump was discussing immigration-related topics, footage circulated online appeared to show that several rally goers were walking somewhere else. However, it is yet to be confirmed if these people really left Trump's rally.

The well-known Kamala's Wins account shared one of the videos with the caption, “BREAKING: Stunning new footage shows people leaving Donald Trump's rally today.”

Meanwhile, the Ford News Podcast video also shared a video titled -- “People are leaving the Trump rally after a short time of him speaking. This happens during every rally because MAGA enthusiasm is low.”

Reacting to the video, one Trump supporter wrote: “You just cannot get over the historic number of attendees there yesterday which is something you could never do. Trump is winning PA and the Presidency!”

Another user blasted Trump campaign, saying that “this also shows how amateurish Trump's team is.” “A professional political campaign would ensure that people left to the *sides*, not in front of the cameras, and certainly not right behind the candidate.”

However, some X users pointed out that such footage “always turns out to be fake,” adding that “the desperation is hilarious.”

“It’s not really stunning. As a matter of fact, it happens all the time,” one more chimed in, while another wrote, “It shows people moving, not leaving. Are you scared?”

Trump lashes out at his team for displaying ‘wrong picture’

Trump attacked his 2024 campaign staff on Sunday, claiming that the "wrong picture" was displayed during his rally.

A day after his speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump announced that he wanted to show his fans in Juneau, Wisconsin, a picture from the event so they could witness the size of the crowd.

“And we have something to show you the kind of crowd we had last night,” Trump stated. “It was really something special. So let's put it up if we can.”

The former president ultimately expressed disgust towards his campaignmembers.

“That was unbelievable,” he grumbled, adding that “They used the wrong picture.”