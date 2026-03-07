Edit Profile
    Trump college sports roundtable update: Who attended, who's skipped? POTUS drops NIL bombshell

    President Donald Trump hosted a college football roundtable on Friday with dozens of administration members and sports figures.

    Updated on: Mar 07, 2026 4:39 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    President Donald Trump hosted a college football roundtable on Friday with dozens of administration members and sports figures. At the session, the 79-year-old brought up several issues in college athletics, focusing on NIL deals. Attendees included NCAA president Charlie Baker, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, and even ESPN analyst Nick Saban. As per reports, Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Tim Tebow, and retired coaches Tony Dungy and Mack Brown were invited, but were not able to attend.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House (REUTERS)
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House (REUTERS)

    Trump drops NIL bombshell

    Talking at the roundtable, the president quickly addressed NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) issues.

    “The amount of money being spent and lost by otherwise very successful schools is astounding, just in a short period of time,” Trump said. “It’s only going to get worse.

    “It’s crazy. Young people are being signed, 17-year-old quarterbacks for $12 million, 13 million, 14 million.”

    Who attended Trump's college sports roundtable on Friday

    Internal Participants (Cabinet/Secretaries)

    Secretary Marco Rubio, Department of State

    Secretary Scott Bessent, Department of Treasury

    Secretary Doug Burgum, Department of Interior

    Secretary Howard Lutnick, Department of Commerce

    Secretary Linda McMahon, Department of Education

    External Participants

    Valerie Ackerman, Commissioner, Big East

    Charlie Baker, President, NCAA

    Pete Bevacqua, Athletic Director, University of Notre Dame

    Dave Blitzer, Co-Owner, Philadelphia 76ers, NJ Devils, & Washington Commanders

    Cody Campbell, Board Chair, Texas Tech University System

    Gerry Cardinale, Partner, USFL, NY Yankees, Fenway, etc.

    Joe Castiglione, Athletic Director, University of Oklahoma

    Jim Clements, Former President, Clemson University

    Scott Dolson, Athletic Director, Indiana University

    Boris Epshteyn, Senior Personal Counsel to the President

    Marc Ganis, President, Managing Director, & Co-Founder, SportsCorp

    Sarah Hirshland, CEO, USOPC

    Lou Lamoriello, Hockey Hall of Fame

    Randy Levine, President, New York Yankees

    Seth Levinson, Sports Agent, ACES

    Urban Meyer, Former Head Coach, Ohio State University

    Tim Pernetti, Commissioner, American Athletic Conference (AAC)

    Tony Petitti, Commissioner, Big Ten

    Jim Phillips, Commissioner, ACC

    Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN

    Donde Plowman, Chancellor, University of Tennessee

    Taylor Randall, President, University of Utah

    Condoleezza Rice, Former United States Secretary of State

    Nick Saban, Former Head Coach, University of Alabama

    Greg Sankey, Commissioner, SEC

    Eric Shanks, CEO, Fox Sports

    Adam Silver, Commissioner, NBA

    Charlie Ward, Head Basketball Coach, Florida A&M

    Brett Yormark, Commissioner, Big 12

    John Currie, Athletic Director, Wake Forest

    John Donohue, Director of Athletics, Stanford

    Doug Girod, Chancellor, University of Kansas

    Dr. Jeff Gold, President, University of Nebraska

    Robert Klein, Redbird Capital

    Jere Morehead, President, University of Georgia

    Jamie Pollard, Athletic Director, Iowa State University

    Jack Swarbrick, Former Athletic Director, University of Notre Dame

    Elected Officials

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL)

    Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA-04)

    House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA-01)

    Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

    Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO)

    Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-MI-09)

    Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH-04)

    Representative Brett Guthrie (R-KY-02)

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More

