 Trump has chosen his nominee for vice president; US Senator Rubio told he will not be his running mate: Report
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Trump has chosen his nominee for vice president; US Senator Rubio told he will not be his running mate: Report

Reuters | | Posted by Aditi Srivastava
Jul 15, 2024 11:58 PM IST

Top contenders for VP nomination include J.D. Vance and Doug Burgum, dark horse contender not ruled out

Trump has chosen his nominee for vice president, an AP source says. We will see the pick for the first time at 4:37 p.m. ET, the source said. Donald Trump is expected to reveal his Vice President pick imminently on Monday. As speculation continues, three prominent figures are considered likely candidates for the nomination.

The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump in Florida has dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)
The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump in Florida has dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)

Trump earlier indicated that his VP shortlist includes GOP Senators Marco Rubio from Florida and JD Vance from Ohio, as well as North Dakota GOP Governor Doug Burgum.

US Senator Rubio told he will not be Trump's running mate

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has been told he will not be Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's running mate, four sources told Reuters on Monday.

Advisers to Trump, whose party is expected to formally announce his vice presidential pick later in the day, had viewed Rubio's residency in Florida as a drawback. The U.S. Constitution bans the electors who formally select the president and vice president from voting for both from their home state - and both Trump and Rubio call Florida home.

While Rubio could likely have overcome that hurdle by moving out of state, some advisers were wary media coverage of such a move would be a distraction for the campaign.

Among the top remaining contenders for the vice presidential nomination are Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, several sources have told Reuters in recent days. Still, some close to Trump had not ruled a dark horse contender as of midday Monday.

Rubio's boosters said that as a Latino he could potentially expand Trump's base. The former president is most popular among White Americans, though he has made significant progress among Hispanic Americans in recent years.

The Trump campaign and a representative for Rubio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News / World News / US News / Trump has chosen his nominee for vice president; US Senator Rubio told he will not be his running mate: Report
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Monday, July 15, 2024
