Trump involved in market manipulation? ‘Great time to buy' post in focus amid tariff pause

President Donald Trump was accused of ‘stock manipulation’ on social media after users noticed that the 78-year-old asked his followers to ‘buy’ hours before announcing a 90-day pause in tariffs for most countries. The Trump Media & Technology Group Corp stock, like many others, experienced significant gains after the president's announcement. Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause in tariffs(Getty Images via AFP)

At 9:37 AM local time on Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT”. Hours later, at around 1:20 PM, he announced the tariff pause. Soon all major indexes surged, with the S&P 500 rising to 8.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing 2,631 points, or 7%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 10.4%.

“Trump posted this five hours ago. How is this not market manipulation?” one person posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a screenshot of Trump's post.

“Donald Trump should be arrested for stock manipulation,” a second added.

“This administration is going to be investigated for market manipulation,” a third person wrote.

Neither Donald Trump nor his administration have responded to these allegations yet.

Trump announces 90-day pause in tariffs

Meanwhile, President Trump announced in a Truth Social post that he is authorizing a 90-day pause in tariffs on ‘most nations’ after holding negotiations.

“Based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.

He, however, raised tariffs on China to 125%.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”