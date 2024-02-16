Trump lambasts Fani Willis as ‘disgraced’, says Fulton County case 'will have to be dropped’

While District Attorney Fani Willis testified publicly to defend her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, ex-President Donald Trump called the Fulton County, Georgia, case a "scam", adding that allegations against him “have to be dropped”. Former US President Donald Trump, center left, arrives at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Bloomberg)

Willis hired Wade in 2021 to assist in the prosecution of Trump in a broad case of racketeering pertaining to the 2020 election.

In court on Thursday, Willis and Wade both testified that they were dating, but that their romantic involvement started in early 2022, following Wade's start of his contract in the Trump case.

In court documents filed last month, Trump's' co-defendant Michael Roman claimed that Willis needs to be dismissed from the lawsuit on the grounds that their personal connection enabled her to profit financially from hiring Wade.

Trump slams accusation against him as ‘weaponization of law enforcement’

Blasting Willis as “disgraced”, Trump told Fox News Digital: "There is no case here. It is so badly tainted. There was a perfect phone call. It was perfect. But by going after Trump, she's able to get her boyfriend more money than they ever dreamed possible."

“The case will have to be dropped. There's no way they can have a case. The whole thing was a scam to get money for the boyfriend,” he added.

Trump further cited Wade's visits to the White House in his claim that the case was yet another instance of “election interference.”

Stressing on the 2024 White House race, the Republican frontrunner said: "It’s all about trying to stop somebody who is killing them in the polls, and it is a sad thing to watch for our country."

The accusations made against him, according to Trump, are just "a weaponization of law enforcement."

Georgia prosecutors propose August 5 trial date for Trump's election interference case

Willis filed charges against Trump as a result of her probe into his purported attempts to rig the state's 2020 presidential election. Six counts of criminal conspiracy, three counts of criminal solicitation, one count of filing false paperwork, two counts of making false claims, and one count of violating the Georgia RICO Act were all brought against Trump.

He entered a not guilty plea on every count. Prosecutors from Fulton County have suggested that the trial start on August 5.

Donald Trump's hush-money trial scheduled for March 25

On Thursday morning, Trump appeared in court in New York City to face accusations of receiving hush money, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has levied against him.

Trump's attempt to have the case dismissed entirely was turned down by New York Judge Juan Merchan, who set a trial date of March 25 in New York City.

Trump entered a not guilty plea to each of the 34 charges of first-degree business record fabrication.