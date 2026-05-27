Trump reveals NBA Finals favorite after Knicks’ historic run: ‘They have some great players’

US President Donald Trump showered praise on the New York Knicks and team owner James Dolan while hinting that he may attend an upcoming NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

US President Donald Trump reacts during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 27, 2026. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking during a media interaction, Trump celebrated the Knicks’ recent playoff success and described the franchise as one of the standout teams of the postseason. “They really, they have some great players,” Trump said.

“They're having a GREAT year. What a team! They win all their games!”

Trump hints at attending Finals game

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump also confirmed that he had been invited to attend a game by multiple people, including Dolan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also confirmed that he had been invited to attend a game by multiple people, including Dolan. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “I think I'll be going to one of the games. Yeah, I was invited by numerous people and Jim, and I think I'll be going,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think I'll be going to one of the games. Yeah, I was invited by numerous people and Jim, and I think I'll be going,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The president revealed that he had initially planned to attend a game earlier in the Eastern Conference Finals but the series ended sooner than expected after the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The president revealed that he had initially planned to attend a game earlier in the Eastern Conference Finals but the series ended sooner than expected after the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly,” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly,” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also praised Dolan personally, calling him “a great guy” and applauding the atmosphere surrounding the organization’s successful season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also praised Dolan personally, calling him “a great guy” and applauding the atmosphere surrounding the organization’s successful season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: How many NBA titles does Klay Thomson have? Rings and achievements sparks buzz amid Megan Thee Stallion row Knicks’ playoff resurgence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: How many NBA titles does Klay Thomson have? Rings and achievements sparks buzz amid Megan Thee Stallion row Knicks’ playoff resurgence {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Knicks’ return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 has become one of the biggest sports stories in the country. Led by star guard Jalen Brunson, the franchise has drawn widespread attention following a dominant playoff stretch.

Trump acknowledged the team’s long history of struggles before its recent turnaround.

“You know, the Knicks have really, they've really suffered for years,” he said. “It’s great to see it.”

Also Read: Carson Wallace's sweet tribute to Kiki Rice after Bruins' Championship win leaves fans buzzing

A potential appearance at Madison Square Garden would add to Trump’s growing list of visits to high-profile sporting events. Over the past year, he has attended the Super Bowl, UFC events, Daytona 500 races, and the US Open men’s final.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The NBA Finals are scheduled to begin on June 3, with the Knicks awaiting the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON