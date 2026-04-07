Carson Wallace's sweet tribute to Kiki Rice after Bruins' Championship win leaves fans buzzing

OKC Thunder guard Cason Wallace made his love for his girlfriend, UCLA Bruins star Kiki Ric, known to the world with a sweet gesture ahead of the Utah Jazz game Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old celebrated Rice winning the 2026 NCAA championship with the UCLA Bruins earlier on Sunday wearing a shirt featuring the Rice to the game.

Cason Wallace arrives at Paycom Center wearing a Kiki Rice shirt Carson Wallace came to the arena wearing a black t-shirt with Kiki Rice's photo in her Bruins jersey on it. It was quickly captured by courtside photographers and shared on social media. The official Thunder social media accounts also shared the photo of his pre-game outfit.

Rice won the national title with UCLA after defeating South Carolina on Sunday evening.