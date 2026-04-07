Carson Wallace's sweet tribute to Kiki Rice after Bruins' Championship win leaves fans buzzing
OKC Thunder guard Cason Wallace made his love for his girlfriend, UCLA Bruins star Kiki Ric, known to the world with a sweet gesture ahead of the Utah Jazz game Sunday afternoon.
The 22-year-old celebrated Rice winning the 2026 NCAA championship with the UCLA Bruins earlier on Sunday wearing a shirt featuring the Rice to the game.
Cason Wallace arrives at Paycom Center wearing a Kiki Rice shirt
Carson Wallace came to the arena wearing a black t-shirt with Kiki Rice's photo in her Bruins jersey on it. It was quickly captured by courtside photographers and shared on social media. The official Thunder social media accounts also shared the photo of his pre-game outfit.
Rice won the national title with UCLA after defeating South Carolina on Sunday evening.
The caption on the post shared by the OK Thunder read “22 reppin 1”: a reference to Kiki Rice's jersey number 1 and Wallace's 22. Fans at the Paycom Center cheered for the couple during the pre-game warmups today.
Here's the post with a video of Wallace wearing a t-shirt featuring Rice.
The history of the basketball power couple dating for one year
Wallace and Rice have been dating for the last one year. Rice revealed their relationship during an interview posted by WAGTalk. "A two-way guard, he defends well," Rice said about her boyfriend in the interview, without explicitly naming Wallace.
"He usually guards the team's best perimeter player," Rice added in the video, which subsequently went viral among OKC Thunder fans.
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They first met during a Junior NBA program when Rice was in eighth grade. Wallace won his first NBA championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder just last year.
Wallace welcomes Kiki Rice to the championship club
Carson Wallace shared a post of the Bruins celebrating their victory on his Instagram story, paying a tribute to Kiki Rice on winning the NCAA Championship with the Bruins. He wrote "Welcome to the club" to congratulate Rice on her historic championship win.
Rice scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds during her final game with UCLA. She started as a projected first-round WNBA draft pick yesterday.
Rice shot thirty-seven percent from three-point range during her final season at UCLA.