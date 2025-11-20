Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump says he will work on Sudan at Saudi's request

Reuters |
Updated on: Nov 20, 2025 12:18 am IST

USA-SAUDI-SUDAN:Trump says he will work on Sudan at Saudi's request

WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump said he will work to help end the war in Sudan after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked him to get involved in the matter.

Trump says he will work on Sudan at Saudi's request
Trump says he will work on Sudan at Saudi's request

"We've already started working on that," Trump said at a Saudi investment conference a day after he met with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler at the White House.

The Sudan conflict erupted in 2023 amid a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule. It has caused ethnically charged bloodletting, widespread destruction and mass displacement, drawing in foreign powers and threatening to split Sudan.

The Saudi crown prince believes Trump's direct pressure is needed to break a logjam in talks to end more than two and a half years of war, pointing to his work to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza last month, five people familiar with the matter said.

The Saudi ruler appeared to appeal to the U.S. president's view of himself as a peacemaker, according to Trump's account

"He mentioned Sudan yesterday, and he said, 'Sir, you're talking about a lot of wars, but there's a place on Earth called Sudan, and it's horrible what's happening,'" Trump said.

For Saudi Arabia, a resolution to the conflict is linked to national security, with hundreds of miles of Sudanese coastline lying opposite the kingdom's Red Sea coast.

Trump said his administration began working on the issue half an hour after the crown prince explained its importance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Trump says he will work on Sudan at Saudi's request
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On