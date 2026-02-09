Trump seeks crypto donations in Super Bowl pre-game show ‘AI’ ad; social media says: ‘scam’

President Donald Trump on Sunday sought donations for his campaign in cryptocurrency during the Super Bowl pre-game show on Fox on NFL broadcast. In an announcement-style video which many claimed in AI-generated, Trump claimed to "double the money" that users give him. President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

The video which ran for quite some time on the broadcast. It also featured Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Department of War Secretary, Pete Hegseth. Notably, there was no AI disclosure in the video. Ht.com could not independently verify if the pre-game show ad was AI-generated.

“Went into the break room to watch Super Bowl stuff, and What the f*** is this,” one user wrote. “Why is there an AI video of Trump promising to double your money if you give it to him as crypto on f****** FOX live. It’s been going on for over 15 minutes.”