Trump seeks crypto donations in Super Bowl pre-game show ‘AI’ ad; social media says: ‘scam’
Trump sought crypto donations during Fox’s Super Bowl pre-game with a video promising to “double your money,” sparking backlash and AI-fake claims online.
President Donald Trump on Sunday sought donations for his campaign in cryptocurrency during the Super Bowl pre-game show on Fox on NFL broadcast. In an announcement-style video which many claimed in AI-generated, Trump claimed to "double the money" that users give him.
The video which ran for quite some time on the broadcast. It also featured Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Department of War Secretary, Pete Hegseth. Notably, there was no AI disclosure in the video. Ht.com could not independently verify if the pre-game show ad was AI-generated.
“Went into the break room to watch Super Bowl stuff, and What the f*** is this,” one user wrote. “Why is there an AI video of Trump promising to double your money if you give it to him as crypto on f****** FOX live. It’s been going on for over 15 minutes.”
“A scam stream of the Super Bowl featuring Trump asking for people to send him crypto has 99k viewers right now,” wrote one.
“Why does this trump crypto broadcast seem AI??? Am I losing my mind??? Anyone else?” said
Trump's Favorability At Record Low
As the 2026 midterm elections in the United States near polls show that Trump's favorability has plummeted over the affordability crisis and the ongoing ICE raids. Recent polls show Trump’s approval remains around 39% approval nationally.
A New York Times poll shows Donald Trump with 41% favorable and 56% unfavorable ratings. While a Pew Research finds his standing even weaker, at 37% favorable and 61% unfavorable.
Trump, notably, is not attending the Super Bowl in New England. He is boycotting it over Bad Bunny's halftime performance. Trump announced earlier on Sunday that he will watch TPUSA's half-time show instead.
